Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 13,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.