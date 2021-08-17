Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 13,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

