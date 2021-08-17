Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SZKMY traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

