Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $344.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

