Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,034,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

