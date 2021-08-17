Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

