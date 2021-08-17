ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

