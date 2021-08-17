Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 31 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $412.16 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

