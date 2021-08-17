Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 95 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

