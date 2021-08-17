2,611 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,272. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $264.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

