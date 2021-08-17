1,807 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 164,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

