Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $2,934,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,328. The company has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

