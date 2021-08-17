Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 411.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA traded down $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

