Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. iStar accounts for about 2.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,741. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

