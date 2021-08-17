WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of WidePoint worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

