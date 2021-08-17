FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.