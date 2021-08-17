Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

