Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

