Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Oragenics
Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.