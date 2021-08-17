Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 140,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

