$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post $82.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.10 million and the highest is $82.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. 20,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

