U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report sales of $71.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $299.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $344.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.95 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

