Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAS. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Silver stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Americas Silver worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

