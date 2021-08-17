Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 194,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.