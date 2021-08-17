PRIA (PRIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $275,955.48

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. PRIA has a market cap of $275,955.48 and $159.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

