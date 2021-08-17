Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 9,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.