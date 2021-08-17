Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

