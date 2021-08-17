Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,280. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.

