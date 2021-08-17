Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.35. The company had a trading volume of 194,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,144. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

