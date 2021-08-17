Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 18812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

