iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,957,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,316,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,393. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22.

