Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.58

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 70849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

