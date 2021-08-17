Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in July

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.