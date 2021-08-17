Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Quest Resource stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Resource as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.