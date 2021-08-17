Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,499 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,714. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

