The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,594. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTER. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

