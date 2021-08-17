Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

