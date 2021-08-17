Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 59.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on THLLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 3,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90.

