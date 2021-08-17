1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.11

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

