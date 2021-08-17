Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $142.50

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,085. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

