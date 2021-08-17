Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

