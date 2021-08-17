ASD (BTMX) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $332.47 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

