Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,867. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

