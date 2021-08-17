Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ONDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,867. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.