iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 5,546,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

