Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 43,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,052. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

