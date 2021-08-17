Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.70.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

