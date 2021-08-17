ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. 3,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $66.11.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

