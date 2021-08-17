Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 276 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

