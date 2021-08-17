Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

