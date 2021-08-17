Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

NYSE BLK opened at $924.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

