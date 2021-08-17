Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

