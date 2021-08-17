Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $6.74 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.80% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

